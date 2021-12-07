BT Sport confirms Ashes coverage details

BT Sport is bringing its popular Timeline feature to the big screen version of its app in time for its Ashes coverage which starts at 11pm on Tuesday.

Previously only seen on mobiles and tablets, the Timeline allows fans to re-watch highlights such as boundaries, wickets, dropped catches and more, and move seamlessly back to the live action.

The news comes as BT confirmed its presenting line-up for the 2021-22 edition of The Ashes, ahead of the first Test getting underway in Brisbane on Tuesday evening.

Matt Smith will head up proceedings live from the BT Sport Studio in London, alongside former England internationals across the series including Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali, Steve Harmison, Matt Prior and Mark Butcher, as well as England women’s captain Heather Knight.

The team will be joined from Australia by Glenn McGrath, with Alison Mitchell and Mel Farrell also reporting live from down under.

The commentary team for the first two tests will include Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Allan Border and Mark Waugh amongst others.

Following the close of each day’s play, Ashes Daily, a new daily live breakfast show, will provide fans with all the latest news, highlights and talking points from the action overnight.

Presented by Rob Armstrong, and featuring the likes of Steen Raskopolous, Jason Roy, Adam Collins, Kate Cross, Vithushan Ehantharajah and Lydia Greenway, Ashes Daily will bring viewers right up to date with the latest from Australia and is available to BT Sport customers on TV, online, and via the BT Sport app, with the best bits then available to everyone via YouTube (from 2pm).

It will also be made available as a podcast, available to download from all major providers.

Coverage of Day One of the first Test begins at 11pm on BT Sport 1 on Tuesday 7th December. A full 90 minutes of highlights will be made available every morning for BT Sport customers following the conclusion of Ashes Daily and repeated later in the day.

A shorter highlights package will also be available for BT Sport customers on app and btsport.com soon after the day’s play finishes. Non-subscribers will be able to watch on the app and website at 4pm each day.

On the last day of each Test, viewers will also be able to tune into ‘The Cricket’s On’. The show will be hosted by Miles Jupp with a group of cricket-loving comedians giving their take on all five Test matches down under. It’s all about being a devoted Ashes fan and finding the humour in what’s going to be an epic series.

Miles will be joined by Geoff Norcott, Noreen Khan, Ivo Graham and Mark Steel watching at home and sitting up all night as they follow every ball on the BT Sport coverage. Stats guru Andy Zaltzman will also be providing a unique insider’s view from Australia.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport said “There is nothing quite like the rivalry of the Ashes.

“This winter we are looking forward to bringing all the action from Australia to cricket fans in the UK and we hope to bring some escapism to those unlucky England fans who had hoped to be there.

“Alongside comprehensive live coverage we’ll make sure that everyone can easily get their fix, whether that’s watching on the app using our interactive timeline, our daily live breakfast show, podcast or highlights on TV or the app.”