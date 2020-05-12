BT Sport confirms Bundesliga coverage plans

BT Sport says it will show nine live Bundesliga matches this weekend and will broadcast every match played in the remainder of the season, with at least one available in 4K UHD each weekend.

Coverage will be presented from the BT Sport Studio with contributions from home by guests and commentators.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “It is great news for BT Sport customers that this weekend our customers will be able to watch live football.

“With the Bundesliga set to return on Saturday, we’re looking forward to bringing customers nine live football matches, including six live matches on Saturday afternoon, plus highlights, feature programmes and analysis.”

“The return of live Bundesliga joins our continued live UFC and WWE.

“On top of this, viewers can enjoy archive football, rugby and MotoGP and new programming including the BT Sport FIFA Challenge, as well as documentaries from the BT Sport Films series including our award-winning film, The Crazy Gang, which charts the story of Wimbledon’s rise to winning the FA Cup in the 1980s.”

Alongside the live games will be the Bundesliga Goals Show, which will bring viewers all of the action and goals as they happen, from every single Saturday Bundesliga game, live. The first show kicks off on BT Sport Extra 3 from 2.30pm on May 16.

Bundesliga matches this weekend

Date Match on-air time / channel 16 May Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 2pm, BT Sport 1 16 May RB Leipzig v Freiburg 2pm, BT Sport 2 16 May Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin 2pm, BT Sport 3 16 May Augsburg v Wolfsburg 2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 1 16 May Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn 2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 2 16 May Bundesliga – Goals Show – Matchday 26 2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 3 16 May Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach 4.45pm, BT Sport 1 & 5.15pm, BT Sport Ultimate 17 May Cologne v Mainz 2.15pm, BT Sport 1 17 May Union Berlin v Bayern Munich 4.45pm, BT Sport 1 18 May Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen 7.15pm, BT Sport 1

BT Sport will also show a range of additional Bundesliga programming to help fans catch up with the season to date, enjoy classic moments, and get to know the league’s stars:

Jadon Sancho: The Story So Far : BT Sport takes a look at the rapid rise of Jadon Sancho, one of football’s hottest prospects. From street football in South London to playing in Europe’s elite club competition, the UEFA Champions League. (Friday May 15 at 3pm on BT Sport 1 & Saturday May 16 at 1.30pm on BT Sport 1)

Bundesliga Special – Alphonso Davies: An in-depth look at Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, deemed by many as the league’s breakout star of the season, and who is tipped to become the best left-back in the world. (BT Sport 2, Friday May 15, 10.30am).

The Football’s Not On: A Bundesliga special of the BT Sport show which takes a comedic look at football, with Ian Stone alongside Ivo Graham, Ben Bailey-Smith and German comedian Christian Schulte-Loh. (Friday May 15, 9pm, BT Sport 1).

UEFA Champions League Goals Show Retro : James Richardson, plus contributors Raphael Honigstein, James Horncastle and Julien Laurens, recreate one of BT Sport’s most popular shows, The Goals Show. Normally to be found on UEFA Champions League match nights, this new show will relive classic UEFA Champions League matches, beginning with a classic from 1996/97 involving Borussia Dortmund.

: James Richardson, plus contributors Raphael Honigstein, James Horncastle and Julien Laurens, recreate one of BT Sport’s most popular shows, The Goals Show. Normally to be found on UEFA Champions League match nights, this new show will relive classic UEFA Champions League matches, beginning with a classic from 1996/97 involving Borussia Dortmund. (Borussia Dortmund v Juventus, Sunday May 17, BT Sport 1, 7.15pm)

Bundesliga Review : airing all this week, each episode will explore a specific matchweek of the season to date. (Matchweek 25, the last round of games that took place before the league shutdown, is on BT Sport 1, Friday May 15 at 3pm).