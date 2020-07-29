BT Sport confirms Champions League and Europa League coverage plans

BT Sport has today announced coverage plans for the return of the Champions and Europa leagues.

The channel will show 26 games over 19 days, with Gary Lineker, Jake Humphrey and James Richardson hosting live from the BT Sport Studio.

Coverage kicks off on 5th August, with Manchester United taking on LASK at 8pm live on BT Sport 2HD.

The following day both Rangers and Wolves feature, with Rangers looking to overturn a two-goal deficit to Leverkusen on BT Sport 3HD at 5.15pm and on BT Sport 2HD at 7.30pm Wolves will be hoping to use their away goal advantage from the first leg to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League will follow the Round of 16 fixtures between the 12th and 15th August, with the semi-finals on the 18thAugust before the final showpiece from the Estádio da Luz on Sunday 23rd August.

The UEFA Europa League’s Round of 16 second legs will take place on the 5th and 6th August with the quarter-finals following four days later on the 10th and 11th August.

The final four will face off in the semi-finals on the 16th August before the last two teams in the competition fight it out for the trophy in Lisbon at 7pm on Friday 21st August on BT Sport 2HD.

BT is making make both finals available to watch for free on btsport.com, via the BT Sport App and on the BT Sport YouTube page.

In addition to its match coverage, BT Sport will screen Club 2020 Daily with James Richardson, a new show recapping the previous night’s action and looking ahead to the day’s matches, as well as exploring “the culture around the matches with live chats with UEFA Champions League and Europa League legends.”

As well as its TV broadcast, the show will be available for free on the BT Sport app, online and on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport said: “August is shaping up to be a fantastic month for football fans with a festival of top-class European action.

“Every game will be available to watch live for BT Sport viewers plus our brand new show, Club 2020 Daily with popular host James Richardson, which will be available to watch for free and will include special on-location features as well as all the latest news, match highlights and topical chat.”

Richard Lewis, YouTube’s head of partnerships, UK added: “For the fifth year running, BT Sport will live stream the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Finals for free on their YouTube channel for millions of fans to view on their TVs or mobile devices.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with BT Sport and extend the opportunity for fans to enjoy one of the most popular annual events on the UK sporting calendar. It’s a great spotlight for BT Sport’s channel which already has a treasure trove of Premier League and UEFA football highlights for fans to enjoy.”

For more info visit bt.com/sport