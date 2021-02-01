BT Sport is bringing its ‘Matchday Experience’ app features to Android users

A ‘manager mode’ allows fans to display live in-match data. Image: BT Sport.

BT Sport is expanding its ‘Matchday Experience’ to Android users of its mobile app, bringing them a range of new features including the ability to watch along and chat to three friends, 360 degree viewing and the option to display real-time graphics alongside the live action.

The features launched last year for iPhone and iPad users and will be available from February 2nd to Android users who subscribe to BT Sport directly through BT.

Customers who subscribe via Sky and Virgin Media don’t have access to the BT Sport App.

Jamie Hindhaugh, chief operating officer, BT Sport, said: “These new features build on the BT Sport App’s award-winning reputation for providing the UK’s ultimate sports viewing experience.

“At this moment of social distancing and crowd-less sport, Matchday Experience gets fans closer than ever to the sports they love.

“We are proud to continue giving our customers even more ways to watch and experience sport – such as the ability to watch live with three friends, and the chance to be at the stadia through ground-breaking augmented reality.”