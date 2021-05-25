BT Sport joins Netgem TV and rolls out new features for large screen devices

The BT Sport is now available on Netgem TV’s range of set top boxes where it joins a host of other premium content providers including Prime Video, BritBox and Rakuten TV, as well as the Freeview Play line-up of live channels and catch-up players.

The app is already available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV devices, Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as mobiles and tablets. BT Sport is also available on BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

News of its arrival on the Netgem platform came as BT Sport launched a beta of a new ‘timeline’ feature on large screen devices, including the Netgem range, which gives viewers a completely new way to watch live sport on TV.

The timeline launches in time for this week’s UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League finals, with a view to launching in full next season around events such as the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

While viewers have been able to use a timeline on mobiles and tablets for several seasons as part of the App’s enhanced player, this is the first time that they will be able to enjoy an improved viewing experience on large screens.

The new features allow customers watching on TV via the App to access an interactive timeline for each match to keep abreast of key moments and incidents. The feature allows them to re-watch key moments and move seamlessly back to the live action.

Jamie Hindhaugh, chief operating officer, BT Sport, said: “BT Sport is proud to have continually broken new ground in how fans can watch live sport in recent years and today’s launches are the first to come from BT Sport Innovates, our new home of innovation.

“We’re excited that fans can sample the timeline, a new way of viewing sport on TV, ahead of its launch next season. And in joining Netgem’s platform we’re continuing to make it even easier for fans to follow the sport they love.”