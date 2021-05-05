BT Sport launches competition to find new experiences in sport broadcast

BT Sport is inviting entrepreneurs, creatives and start-ups to enter a new competition to find ideas for exciting new sports broadcast experiences, with the prize of joining the broadcaster’s team on offer.

With entries open from today, Innovate 21 invites submissions for innovations spanning the entire sports broadcast chain, from production at events through to the viewer at home.

The broadcaster is looking to uncover exciting ideas from across the UK, with the winner receiving a potential six-figure opportunity to work with BT to develop their idea, technology or service for future use and could even see it become available to all BT Sport customers.

They’ll also receive BT Group mobile and/or broadband connectivity for a period of 12 months at no cost.

The competition is backed by BT Sport presenters Brian O’Driscoll, Suzi Perry and Robbie Savage who will be part of a panel of experts in September at a special event to select the winning innovation, led by Jamie Hindhaugh, chief operating officer, BT Sport.

Those involved in identifying both a shortlist and winner include journalist and technology expert Lucy Hedges, Matt Stagg, director of mobile strategy, BT Sport, Christian Thrane, managing director, marketing, for BT’s consumer division and Andrew Mensah, social media influencer and BT Sport presenter.

Following the deadline for entries on 31 July, finalists will be invited to present their proposals to the panel at the BT Sport studios in East London in September, before a winner is selected.

The finalists will also have access to Marc Allera, CEO, BT’s consumer division, for a unique chance to gain insight into innovation and technology from one of the leading FTSE 100 chief executives in the country.

Allera said: “Delivering world class customer experiences is one of BT’s core objectives. Innovate 21 from BT Sport is a rare and exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to join that effort but also to gain access to BT’s renowned expertise and leadership around technology, products and innovation.”

Hindhaugh added: “BT is offering entrepreneurs the chance to join BT Sport’s industry-leading pursuit of providing the ultimate sports viewing experiences to customers.

“We are proud to have continually given our customers even more ways to watch and experience sport in recent years and Innovate 21 looks set to raise the bar even further for what BT Sport’s customers can enjoy.”

Full terms and conditions and details of how to enter are available at bt.com/innovate21.