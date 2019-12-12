BT Sport launches new monthly pass for consoles, Chromecast and Samsung Smart TVs

BT Sport is now available as a standalone subscription on mobile, consoles, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Google’s Chromecast.

The channels are home to the UEFA Champions League, Frank Warren’s boxing stable, top flight rugby and, from January, the WWE.

Available from today, the new no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 per month and allows sports fans to watch on their iOS and Android phones and tablets, the PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and Chromecast.

Monthly Pass customers will also be able to enjoy the recently launched BT Sport Ultimate channel which offers selected programming in 4K UHD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) via a range of devices.

Pete Oliver, managing director, marketing for BT’s consumer division, said: “BT Sport Monthly Pass means that customers can sign up on a flexible monthly basis for the first time and make the most of all the fantastic live sport that we have to offer.

“And with BT Sport Ultimate included, we’re giving customers the very best possible viewing experience. Monthly Pass forms part of BT’s ambition to offer BT Sport customers’ unrivalled choice and the highest quality broadcasts on even more devices and platforms.”