BT Sport mobile app gains improved content discovery and HDR support

BT Sport has updated its mobile and tablet app with an improved interface, support for HDR, a new carousel layout for content and “a simpler way of accessing stats and line-ups while still viewing the live action.”

Available to download from today, the app is available in the iOS and Android app stores.

Its enhanced video player, which allows customers to take control of their viewing experience with features such as an interactive timeline and replays from multiple angles and VR360, has also been updated.

Pete Oliver, managing director, marketing, of BT’s consumer division, said: “We know our customers love the BT Sport App and we’re always looking to provide the absolute best viewing experience for our customers.

“We hope this update, a video led design, along with HDR on our enhanced player, will make the BT Sport App even better for our customers.”