BT Sport retains Ligue 1 rights in three year deal

France’s Ligue 1 will remain available to BT Sport subscribers until at least 2024 after the broadcaster struck a deal with beIN which holds global broadcast rights to the league.

Featuring the likes of Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, AS Monaco’s Cesc Fabregas and Marseille’s Dmitryi Payet, matches on BT Sport will be exclusively live several times a week, with more than 200 per season.

The broadcaster’s coverage will also include the annual Trophée des Champions – the annual match between the champions of Ligue 1 and winners of the Coupe de France – as well as a range of programming covering the French League.

Rachel Knight, Sports Rights Director, BT Sport said: “We want to provide customers with the best sport from across the world and to deepen our relationships with the best leagues and competitions, so we are delighted to secure continued coverage of Ligue 1 Uber Eats until 2024.

“European football has always been a key part of our line up, with exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League alongside other domestic European football leagues.”

Martin Aurenche, Vice President of Sports Content and Acquisitions at beIN Media Group said: “We are delighted to continue to help grow French football internationally with this new partnership with BT Sport in the U.K. and Ireland until 2024.

“Ligue 1 Uber Eats showcases some of the best teams and talent in the world, while last season’s championship race was one of the most competitive in Europe. We look forward to many exciting times ahead for French football.”

Mathieu Ficot, Deputy CEO, Ligue de Football Professionnel said: “Visible on BT Sport since the launch of the channel back in 2013, Ligue 1 Uber Eats enjoyed a large exposure and high-quality editorial treatment in the UK and Ireland.

“We are glad to expand this collaboration up to 2024 and look forward to offering another exciting football season to our British and Irish fans.”