BT Sport secures NHL rights

BT Sport has secured the rights to the National Hockey League (NHL) and will show two games live and exclusive every week through to the Regular Season and Playoffs – including the first pick every week.

On most weekends, the channel will air a game during UK primetime hours and will show one live and exclusive Stanley Cup Finals match, other Finals matches in full on delay, and, the All-Star Game.

BT Sport has sub-licenced the rights from Premier Sports, which will continue to air live matches during the regular season, plus play-off matches and the Stanley Cup finals.

The deal adds to the channel’s American sports offering, adding to its Major League Baseball (MLB) and College sports line up as well as a range of programming on its ESPN channel.

Upcoming NHL coverage on BT Sport includes:

Date Match-up UK Time Channel 19/01/2020 Boston Bruins @ Pittsburgh Penguins 17:30 BT Sport ESPN 20/01/2020 Detroit Red Wings @ Colorado Avalanche 20:00 BT Sport ESPN 21/01/2020 Vegas Golden Knights @ Boston Bruins 00:00 BT Sport 1 28/01/2020 St. Louis Blues @ Calgary Flames 02:00 BT Sport 1 02/02/2020 Pittsburgh Penguins @ Washington Capitals 17:30 BT Sport 2