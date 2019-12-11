BT Sport to air Bangladesh Premier League cricket

BT Sport is the exclusively live broadcaster of the Bangladesh Premier League, showing all 46 matches live.

The league gets underway today as Chattogram Challengers take on Sylhet Thunder, followed by current champions Cumilla Warriors facing Rangpur Rangers in an exciting clash.

Seven teams will battle it out to make the final on Friday 17th January.

The addition of the Bangladesh Premier League to the Women’s Big Bash, the MSL and the Big Bash on BT Sport, mean that viewers are in for a feast of T20 cricket this winter.

Viewers can catch all the action on BT Sport 1.