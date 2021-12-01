BT Sport to air Valentino Rossi special

BT Sport has revealed that its Valentino Rossi Special – which looks back at his 25 year career in MotoGP – will air on BT Sport 2 at 17.15 on Saturday 4th December.

The broadcaster promises the special will provide a rare insight into Rossi’s career in his own words.

In the documentary he relives all the thrilling action which has made him one of the world’s most recognisable sporting heroes. Revealing the secrets of his success and speaking candidly about the fierce rivalries which have defined his time at the top of the sport.

