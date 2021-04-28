BT Sport to make Non-League Finals Day free-to-air

BT Sport is making next Monday’s Non-League Finals available for anyone to watch without a subscription.

Coverage will be available via btsport.com and the BT Sport App, on BT TV and Sky set top boxes and on Virgin Media channel 100.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “Following a period when many lower league football fans have been unable to watch their sides, we hope our coverage will provide them with an opportunity to watch an exciting Non-League Finals Day live from Wembley Stadium.

“Our commitment to football at all levels of the game is resolute and continues through our recently-announced extension of Vanarama National League rights until 2024 and BT’s partnerships with each of the UK home nations football associations.”