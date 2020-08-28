BT Sport to make UEFA Women’s Champions League Final available for free

BT Sport is making this Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League Final between Wolfsburg and Lyon available to all UK fans for free via its app, on btsport.com, and on its YouTube channel. Virgin Media customers will also be able to watch on channel 100.

Presented by Clare Balding, coverage starts from 6.30pm and will feature expert comment from Karen Carney.

The broadcaster has also confirmed it’ll be showing at least 22 live Barclays FA Women’s Super League football matches throughout the season, as well as games from the FA Women’s Continental League Cup and Women’s FA Cup, and will be making Aston Villa vs Manchester City – played at Villa Park on September 5 – available to all.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “It’s great to get women’s football back on BT Sport, with our recent and continuing Women’s UEFA Champions League coverage and then straight into the FA WSL next week.

“As part of our commitment to growing the game we are making these select games available free to all.

“Our coverage continues to advance BT’s commitment, as part of its long-term partnerships with each of the four UK “Home Nations” Football Associations, to inspire a new generation of girls and women to participate in football, on and off the pitch.”