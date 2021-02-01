BT Sport to remain home of MotoGP until at least 2024

BT Sport will continue as the home of MotoGP in the UK and Ireland until at least 2024, after renewing its broadcast deal with rights owners Dorna Sports.

The news means subscribers will get continue to get coverage to every practice, qualifying session, and race for MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE.

Manel Arroyo, managing director at Dorna Sports, said: “BT Sport are one of our most important partners and we are delighted to see MotoGP remain with them until at least 2024, securing top quality coverage for the sport in one of our most important markets.

“Fans in the UK and Ireland couldn’t ask for more. After a thrilling but challenging 2020 season, we are proud to see this partnership confirmed to continue and mark a decade of collaboration.

“We would also like to thank BT Sport for their support in 2020 and look forward to at least another three seasons working together.”

Simon Green, managing director BT Sport added: “We are extremely proud to continue as the home of MotoGP in the UK and Ireland.

“BT Sport has the best presentation team delivering the most comprehensive MotoGP coverage that UK fans have ever enjoyed, with every single practice, qualifying and race broadcast in full.

“I would also like to congratulate Dorna on safely and successfully completing the 2020 season, one of the most exciting we have seen, and thank them for collaborating with us to bring some great new programming to our audiences during last year’s lockdown.”