BT Sport to show 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League

BT Sport has secured an agreement to broadcast every ball of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

The three-week tournament kicks off on 26 August and will see West Indies stars including Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard, face off against each other.

Cricket fans will be able to catch a host of international talent at the CPL with former South African captain Faf du Plessis, explosive New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips, English all-roudner Ravi Bopara and Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir featuring.

The deal adds to the channel’s multi-year agreement to broadcast all domestic and international cricket from the West Indies, which has already seen South Africa, Australia and Pakistan tour the Caribbean this summer.

Its cricket portfolio also includes exclusive broadcast rights of New Zealand’s men’s and women’s home internationals.

Rachel Knight, director of sports rights at BT, said: “BT Sport’s cricket line-up continues to grow as we show more world-class cricket to fans across the UK.

“The Caribbean Premier League will kick off an exciting period for cricket lovers on BT Sport which in early 2022 includes exclusively live coverage of England’s tour of the West Indies.”