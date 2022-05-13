BT Sport to show 2022 UEFA Champions League Europa League and Europa Conference League finals free online and via apps

BT Sport is to make the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League finals available for everyone in the UK.

All three finals will be available for free on BTSport.com, on the BT Sport YouTube channel and via the BT Sport App for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire. The matches will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 (HD)

Live coverage of Rangers’ historic Europa League Final against Eintracht Frankfurt will be live from Seville on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 6.30pm on Wednesday 18th May, hosted by Darrell Currie and the team including Ally McCoist, Kenny Miller and Owen Hargreaves, Alex Rae, Stephen Craigan, Rory Hamilton and Emma Dodds.

The inaugural Europa Conference League Final, featuring AS Roma v Feyenoord, will begin at 7.30pm on Wednesday 25th May on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, live from Tirana, Albania. On Friday 27th May, BT Sport’s focus will turn to the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool v Real Madrid with a live preview show from Paris beginning at 6pm on BT Sport 1.

BT Sport’s build-up to the Champions League final on Saturday 28th May will begin at 5pm with the final episode in the Champions League Immortals, where the definitive UCL Immortals team will be decided in a studio discussion with Seema Jaswal, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Michael Owen.

Exclusively live coverage from the Stade de France will begin at 6pm before kick-off at 8pm, live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. The final will be hosted by Jake Humphrey and the team includes Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, Michael Owen, Darren Fletcher, Steve McManaman, Glenn Hoddle and Des Kelly.

Jamie Hindhaugh, Head of BT Sport, said “It has been another hugely entertaining season of football across all three UEFA club competitions, highlighted by British clubs making two of the finals once again.

“We’re delighted to round these European campaigns off by making the live action from all three finals available for anyone to watch for free on the BT Sport website, app or YouTube channel.”