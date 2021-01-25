BT Sport to show 26 Premier League games this month

Football fans will be able to watch 26 Premier League games on BT Sport this month (starting 26th January), with the broadcaster set to feature each team twice over the next ten days.

The match line-up means subscribers to the £25 per month, contract-free, BT Sport Monthly Pass will pay less than £1 per match.

Fans will also be able to watch exclusive action from a range of different sports and leagues, from the UK and abroad, including:

Every Gallagher Premiership rugby played behind closed doors

The Fifth Round of the FA Cup

Live football from across the world, including WSL, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Hyundai A-League

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 (first leg)

UEFA Europa League, Round of 32 (first leg)

Big Bash League

WWE (SmackDown, Raw and NXT)

Boxing

UFC

The BT Sport App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, NOW TV devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku players, and Sony PlayStation 4.

Upcoming Premier League games available on BT Sport:

Newcastle United v Leeds United – Tuesday 26th January, BT Sport 1, 17:30

Crystal Palace v West Ham – Tuesday 26th January, BT Sport 2, 17:30

West Brom v Man City – Tuesday 26th January, BT Sport 2, 20:00

Southampton v Arsenal – Tuesday 26th January, BT Sport 1, 20:00

Burnley v Aston Villa – Wednesday 27th January, BT Sport 2, 17:30

Chelsea v Wolves – Wednesday 27th January, BT Sport 1, 17:30

Brighton v Fulham – Wednesday 27th January, BT Sport 3, 19:00

Everton v Leicester City – Wednesday 27th January, BT Sport 2, 20:00

Man Utd v Sheffield United – Wednesday 27th January, BT Sport 1, 20:00

Spurs v Liverpool – Thursday 28th January, BT Sport 1, 19:00

Everton v Newcastle United – Saturday 30th January, BT Sport 1, 11:30

Chelsea v Burnley – Sunday 31st January, BT Sport 1, 11:30

Sheffield United v West Brom – Tuesday 2nd February, BT Sport 2, 17:30

Wolves v Arsenal – Tuesday 2nd February, BT Sport 1, 17:30

Man Utd v Southampton – Tuesday 2nd February, BT Sport 1, 20:00

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace – Tuesday 2nd February, BT Sport 2, 20:00

Burnley v Man City – Wednesday 3rd February, BT Sport 1, 17:30

Fulham v Leicester City – Wednesday 3rd February, BT Sport 2, 17:30

Leeds United v Everton – Wednesday 3rd February, BT Sport 3, 19:00

Aston Villa v West Ham – Wednesday 3rd February, BT Sport 2, 20:00

Liverpool v Brighton – Wednesday 3rd January, BT Sport 1, 20:00

Spurs v Chelsea – Thursday 4th February, BT Sport 1, 19:00

Aston Villa v Arsenal – Saturday 6th February, BT Sport 1, 11:30

Leicester City v Liverpool – Saturday 13th February, BT Sport 1, 11:30

Southampton v Chelsea – Saturday 20th February, BT Sport 1, 11:30

Man United v Newcastle – Sunday 21st February, BT Sport 1, 18:00