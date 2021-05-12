BT Sport to show Allianz Premier 15s final

The RFU has confirmed details for the 2020/21 Allianz Premier 15s final, which will be shown live on BT Sport 1.



The showpiece event will take place at Kingsholm, the home of Gloucester Rugby, on Sunday 30 May (kick-off 4pm, with BT Sport coverage on air between 3.45pm and 6.30pm). The fixture will also see the return of supporters to the women’s top-flight with a capacity crowd of up to 3,276 spectators.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday 22 May, the semi-finals (Harlequins Women Ladies v Wasps FC Ladies, KO 12.30pm and Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning, KO 2.30pm) will also be broadcast live, on the BT Sport app.

Both of those fixtures will also see the return of spectators. All three matches will also be streamed on Premier15s.com



RFU head of women’s performance, Nicky Ponsford said: “We’ve seen some outstanding games across the league throughout the 2020/21 season to date with the outcome not known until the final moments of the game and we expect these knockout games to be no different.

“It’s been a difficult season for everyone so to get to this point is a testament to the outstanding work of the clubs and players and we are really looking forward to these games.

“We’re really pleased to be holding the final at Kingsholm after Gloucester Rugby secured the right to host in 2020 but didn’t get the chance due to the early ending of the season.

“It’s great to see BT Sport are taking the semi-finals and final. Broadcasting on BT Sport and also streaming on Premier15s.com widens the potential audience.

“Visibility is so important and we’re pleased BT Sport will showcase three marquee fixtures. Last but certainly not least, having the opportunity for supporters to attend is brilliant and we’d like to thank Gloucester for their ongoing support in making this happen.”



RFU head of business development, Nikki Emerson said: “BT Sport has cemented itself as the home of top-tier domestic and European men’s rugby over recent years.

“We’re excited to work with them to bring the best of women’s domestic rugby to their audience as part of the RFU’s commitment to growing awareness of and engagement with the Allianz Premier 15s league.”



Rachel Knight, sports rights director, BT Sport, said: “Today’s announcement enhances our position as the home of club rugby in the UK, with the leading domestic and European club competitions rugby available on BT Sport.

“The addition of the Premier 15s further underlines our commitment to women’s sport with the competition following our coverage of the culmination of this season’s Women’s UEFA Champions League and FA Women’s Super League.”



Gloucester Rugby’s Chief Executive Officer, Lance Bradley said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Allianz Premier 15s final at Kingsholm. The women’s game has been growing hugely over the last few years, and we are honoured to help play a part in that growth by hosting the final at Kingsholm this year.

“We know that supporters are eager to return to live sport, and this final is the perfect opportunity to join us at Kingsholm and celebrate live top-flight rugby returning to our stadium.

“The Allianz Premier 15s is becoming a stronghold in the women’s game, and we are very proud of our Gloucester-Hartpury side who continue to develop year on year. Our ambition is to see more and more that side playing at Kingsholm in the not too distant future.”



