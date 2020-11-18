BT Sport to show every 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership Rugby match live

BT Sport has announced it’ll broadcast live every Gallagher Premiership Rugby match played behind closed doors in the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Subscribers will be able to follow all six games each weekend live across its TV channels, with coverage also available via its app and on btsport.com.

The broadcaster and Premiership Rugby have also struck a deal to provide all eligible club season ticket holders free access to home Gallagher Premiership matches on the BT Sport App up until at least Christmas (round 4) when the provision will be reviewed.

Clubs will provide more information to season ticket holders.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “BT Sport is the go-to for club rugby fans this coming season, with every minute of every Gallagher Premiership Rugby match broadcast live, while matches are played behind closed doors.

“Alongside exclusively live coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup, matches every week from the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, and live and exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, our viewers can look forward to a packed schedule of sport in the coming months.”

Mark Brittain, chief commercial officer at Premiership Rugby said: “Our fans are the lifeblood of the game so while matches are being played behind closed doors it was crucial we gave them access to watch Gallagher Premiership Rugby live on BT Sport.

“I’m delighted that BT Sport shared in this vision and, in partnership with our clubs, we can also provide the added benefit of ensuring eligible season ticket holders will be offered free access to their club’s home games on the BT Sport App for the first four rounds.”

Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher’s UK Broking & Underwriting operations said: “With our third season of partnership with Premiership Rugby needing to kick off behind closed doors for reasons of public safety and well-being, we welcome fans being given greater access to engage with all the action as it unfolds through BT Sport.

“In these challenging times, the ability to watch live sport and get behind your local team can be a powerful connector of communities.

“Community is what counts and everyone at Gallagher is very much looking forward to returning to stadiums when it’s safe to do so to voice our local support in the communities we serve.”

BT Sport is available as part of a BT TV subscription as well as on contract-free terms via the BT Sport Monthly Pass. For more information visit bt.com/monthlypass