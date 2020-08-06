BT Sport to show every Premiership Rugby game played behind closed doors

BT Sport is to show more live matches than ever before when Premiership Rugby resumes later this month.

The broadcaster and sport’s governing body have struck a revised deal which will see BT show every match played behind closed doors, and then “revert to broadcasting multiple matches exclusively live per round” once crowds can safely return.

Viewers of certain matches will be able to watch with pre-recorded dynamic crowd noise and selected games will be shown in 4K HDR via BT Sport Ultimate.

BT Sport says it’s also working with Premiership Rugby to offer season ticket holders free access to matches via the BT Sport App.

The BT Sport Match Pass is designed for season ticket holders of participating clubs who don’t already have a BT Sport subscription and can’t attend home matches due to the current restrictions. Further information will be made available via clubs.

Premiership Rugby’s Chief Commercial Officer Mark Brittain said: “We are so pleased that our loyal fans won’t miss a moment of the action as Premiership Rugby returns on 14 August.

“Huge thanks to our partners at BT Sport for their collaboration to bring viewers the very best Gallagher Premiership Rugby experience possible, in what promises to be a compelling conclusion to the season.”

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, added: “The return of Gallagher Premiership Rugby is an exciting moment for rugby fans and we’re pleased to be bringing more Premiership Rugby than ever before to BT Sport subscribers.

“We are looking forward to broadcasting live domestic club rugby again and bringing new innovations to our customers to give them the best viewing experience.

“Alongside every fixture from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in August, live Moto GP and now live rugby, viewers will be in for a packed summer of sport like never before.”

View the full fixture list.