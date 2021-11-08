BT Sport to show The Ashes as broadcaster renews Australian cricket deal

This year’s Ashes will be available exclusively on BT Sport after the broadcaster renewed its deal with Australian cricket until 2025. The extended deal covers all Australian men’s and women’s home cricket internationals, including the exclusive broadcast of four England tours over the next four years.

The channel’s cricket portfolio also includes exclusive broadcast rights of West Indies men’s and women’s domestic and international cricket in the Caribbean, and New Zealand’s men’s and women’s home internationals.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “We loved bringing the highs, lows and controversy of the Ashes to our viewers in 2017/18 and relish the opportunity to bring our viewers all the action from both a men’s and women’s Ashes in 2021/22.

“BT Sport’s cricket content has continued to grow since we signed our first rights deal with Cricket Australia, and we are delighted to be bringing more world class men’s and women’s cricket from Australia to fans across the UK.”