BT Sport to show UEFA Women’s Champions League finals

BT Sport has confirmed it’ll be showing selected knockout matches from the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League, with Clare Balding anchoring coverage from its studios in East London.

Balding will be joined by England international Karen Carney with commentary coming from Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward.

The channel’s quarter finals coverage kicks off on 21st August with an enticing all-Spanish match between Atletico Madrid, who boast England’s Toni Duggan among their ranks, and last year’s European finalists, Barcelona, Duggan’s former club.

The action continues the next day on BT Sport as Arsenal, who put thirteen goals past Slavia Prague over two legs in the Round of 16, play Paris Saint-Germain, while Bayern Munich face a tough test in the form of Lyon, who will be looking for their fifth straight European title.

The semi-finals will be played out on the 25th and 26th August, ahead of the final on Sunday 30th August, at the Anoeta Stadium.

Simon Green, Head of BT Sport, said: “Our August festival of European football has just got better with the addition of the UEFA Women’s Champions League to our exciting line-up of live sport.

“The addition of elite women’s club football supports BT’s commitment to inspire more women and girls to get involved in football both on and off the pitch.”

Fans can catch all the action exclusively live on BT Sport and sign up contract free with a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 per month.

For more info visit bt.com/sport.