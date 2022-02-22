BT Sport unveils new documentary series, Rugby Stories 

BT Sport has announced a new strand of documentaries featuring the thirteen clubs in the 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership.

The broadcaster promises that Rugby Stories “will spotlight English club rugby history to a level not before seen on UK television,” with each episode featuring a specific club.

The first episode, called The Sting, airs on Friday 4 March at 10pm on BT Sport 1 and will feature the story of Wasps’ 2004 Heineken Cup victory. The series continues with The Obsession on 11 March which focuses on Leicester Tigers’ start to the new millennium when they won their first Heineken.

Sally Brown, executive producer, BT Sport Films, said: “We are proud of our position as the home of English and European club rugby, and Rugby Stories will take this to a new level.

“Rugby fans will re-live some of the game’s most iconic stories with a fresh approach that spotlights tales from the training ground, the changing rooms and inside the scrums.”