BT Sport will again make the Europa and Champions leagues finals free to all

BT Sport is again making the UEFA Europa and Champions leagues finals available for everyone in the UK to watch through YouTube, its own site and mobile and Smart TV apps, with 4K coverage available on BT TV, Virgin Media and YouTube.

Coverage of the Europa League Final, Manchester Utd v Villarreal, from Gdansk will begin at 6.30pm on Wednesday 26th May on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD, with live coverage of the all-English UEFA Champions League Final, Man City v Chelsea, starting at 6pm on Saturday 29th May on the same channels.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “After a difficult year for everyone, it’s exciting to be approaching the end of the football season with three English teams making it through to the European finals plus the option of watching it with family and friends in person.

“Anyone can watch the final, on BT Sport or for free online or on YouTube, or by downloading the BT Sport App and trying out Match Day Experience features such as the enhanced player and Watch Together.”

Ben McOwen Wilson, Manager Director of YouTube UK said: “We’re proud and excited to partner BT Sport to bring the two biggest matches in European club football to British viewers for the sixth year running, including our third all-English final in this year’s UEFA Champions League!

“With restrictions lifting, no doubt many fans will be looking forward to meeting with friends and family to watch the beautiful game on the big screen.

“This year BT and YouTube will deliver the highest quality streams in Ultra High Definition and for the first time high frame rate (60fps) to allow all our viewers to have the best possible free viewing experience, wherever they are.

“Football is in this country’s DNA and the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League finals have always attracted record-breaking viewing figures on the platform.

“YouTube’s committed to ensuring that digital Britain builds back better and after a tough year for sports fans, we expect this year to be one of the biggest yet.”