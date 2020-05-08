BT Sport wins rights to the Isolation eRacing Series

BT Sport is to air a new esports tournament in which more than 100 Formula One, Formula E and other professional motorsports series drivers will race on virtual recreations of some of the world’s most iconic racing circuits.

Created by former racing driver Enzo Mucci and Chris Harfield of WH Sports, the Isolation eRacing Series will include Formula One’s Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi, Formula E star Oliver Rowland, F4’s Sebastian Montoya and British driver and F1 pundit, Billy Monger.

Tracks to be featured in the contest include Silverstone, Belgium’s Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the United States.

Each episode will bring fans three live heats, with the top ten drivers from each heat progressing to the final race.

The format of each event will comprise one practice session, qualifying, three qualifying heats and a feature race (final).

The results of the final will determine how many points each driver is awarded which, in turn, will determine the final championship table after the eight-round competition comes to an end.

Coverage of the races will also include interview footage of the drivers while viewers will be able to choose which circuits they see by voting on social media.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “It’s fantastic to see the world of motorsport coming together to create an exciting and innovative new series at a time when viewers are missing their fix of live action.

“Lockdown is driving broadcast innovation apace across all of our sports and it is great to broadcast this new show to our motorsport fans alongside our live weekly MotoGP show on Sundays.”

Chris Harfield said: “The series began life as a training exercise for professional drivers to keep sharp during isolation.

“It quickly became fiercely competitive and we were inundated with requests from drivers from a range of global motorsport disciplines who wanted to take part.

“The result is guaranteed excitement, as the stars of today go head to head with the stars of tomorrow.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with a renowned broadcaster in BT Sport, who will help bring the tournament to the homes of millions across the country, keeping them entertained during lockdown.”

The Isolation eRacing Series will begin at 18:00 on Monday, May 11th on BT Sport 1.