BT switches on first electric vehicle charging point powered by its street cabinets 

BT has switched on the first electric vehicle charging point fitted to one of its street cabinets under its previously announced two-year pilot scheme.

The charger has been installed in East Lothian, Scotland, and will allow local residents to charge their electric vehicles at no cost until 31st May. Drivers will need to download an app from the App Store or Google Play Store to use the charging point.

The pilot will focus next on West Yorkshire, with ambitions to scale up to 600 trial sites across the UK.

Tom Guy, Managing Director, Etc., BT Group says: “With our research showing that 78% of petrol and diesel drivers see not being able to conveniently charge an EV as a key a barrier to purchasing one, and the UK behind government-set sustainability targets, it’s critical that we start looking at existing infrastructure to drive innovation at speed.

“These trials present a unique opportunity to tap into existing assets to drive the important transition to electrification in the UK, and we’re proud to be working with local councils in East Lothian and more widely across the UK at this critical stage to play our part.”