BT to bundle Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service with broadband plans

BT has struck a deal to supply Google’s new Stadia cloud gaming platform to its broadband customers.

Launched late last year, Stadia removes the need for gamers to own a dedicated games console and instead allows them to play major titles on a variety of screens, including their TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone.

All the game processing is done on Google’s cloud which then optimises the playing experience for the user’s device. The service also allows plays to start a game on one device and continue it on another.

Customers taking out either BT’s Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250 can choose to receive a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition which includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra – needed for playing on a TV – and three months access to Stadia Pro.

The offer is available from today until 30th January after which BT will offer a range of Superfast Stadia gaming plans with Superfast fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250 which will come with a free Stadia Premiere Edition when they sign-up.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “We continually look to provide our customers with the most exciting products and experiences, and by partnering with Google on Stadia, we’re able to help them push the limits of gaming.

“We’re also investing in the UK’s fastest 4G, 5G and fibre networks, so our superfast home broadband service is the perfect accompaniment for those wanting to make the most from this innovative streaming gaming platform”.

Google’s Michiel van Eldik added: “We’re excited to continue our cross-product partnership with BT in the UK to further drive the cloud gaming industry forward.

“BT has an established track record of leading the industry in delivering next-generation services and products to their customers.

“Through today’s announcement, we are able to make the best gaming content even more accessible, and to continue to change the way people access, play and enjoy their favourite games”.