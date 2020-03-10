BT to launch new gigabit home broadband service this month

BT is inviting customers to register their interest in its new gigabit home broadband service ahead of a formal launch later this month.

The service will form part of a new range of next generation Full Fibre plans offering consumers average speeds up to 25 times faster than Superfast fibre and supporting multiple instances of online streaming, games playing and web browsing.

The ISP says its new plans will also future proof homes, allowing them to make the most of new high-bandwidth products and services such as 8K video and smart home devices.

BT’s new gigabit service will be available in hundreds of cities, towns and villages across the UK, including rolling out across Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds, London and Manchester from later this month.

More than two million households will be able to access the service and BT says its ambition is “to reach around half of homes in the UK by the end of 2025.”

Further information on the service, including pricing and availability for new and existing customers will be made in the coming weeks.

Customers can register their interest at: www.bt.com/full-fibre-interest