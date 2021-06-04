BT TV unveils new 4K HDR set top box with Dolby Atmos

BT has unveiled a new set top box with support for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, both of which are used by its BT Sport Ultimate channel.

The BT TV Box Pro box also boasts 4 Tuners – allowing customers to record up to 3 shows and watch a fourth simultaneously – 1TB of storage, a Bluetooth remote and will allow customers to connect to their router via Wi-Fi following a planned update later this year.

In addition to its own sports channels and AMC, the ISP’s TV offering includes access to Sky’s channels, Eurosport, Prime Video, Britbox and Netflix.

Chandru Lakshminarayanan, BT’s TV and Sport Propositions Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge growth in 4K HDR content and we’re excited that the new BT TV Box Pro supports such an immersive way of viewing.

“We’ve seen such great feedback since launching our flexible TV plans and now the award-winning platform is about to enter the next generation of viewing. We’ve got lots more planned, which I can’t wait to share with our customers shortly”.