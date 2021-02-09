BT unveils new Alexa enabled phone for the home

BT is launching a new home phone with built-in Alexa which will be bundled free to all customers taking the ISP’s Broadband and Digital Voice service, with additional handsets also available to buy.

A dedicated Alexa button allows customers to ask their home phone to call contacts, check the weather, adjust the volume, read out the latest news headlines and stream music.

The handset’s can also be used to control Alexa-enabled smart devices around the home.

The phone features a 2.0-inch colour screen and a range of accessibility features, including ringer volume boost and large text, as well as a hands-free speaker. Battery life is claimed to be240 hours in standby.

The handset works with BT’s new Digital Voice home phone service which promises clearer HD call quality. Instead of plugging their home phone into the phone socket, customers pair their Digital Home Phone to their Smart Hub 2 router.

BT is planning to run all voice calls over broadband by 2025.

Digital Voice also comes with a helpful Call Diversion feature, so if a customer is heading out, they can simply divert calls to a mobile and never miss an important conversation.

Blocking those annoying nuisance calls has never been easier with the handset’s enhanced Call Protect service – customers can simply block any number with one touch of the side button, either when the number is ringing, or while on the phone to the number.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, BT Consumer said, “As our customers’ homes become more connected, we’re bringing our broadband and voice technologies together to improve quality of service, and we’ve collaborated with Amazon to make our latest digital home phone Alexa enabled.

“During these extraordinary times, a phone call from a friend or family member can make your day, and with our Advanced Digital Home Phone with Alexa built-in, customers can enjoy clearer calls – as well as the convenience and great range of features that Alexa provides.”

The new Advanced Digital Home Phone with Alexa built-in will be available for free to customers who take out BT’s Broadband and Digital Voice services starting from Wednesday 10th Feb.