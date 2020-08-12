Bulgaria’s NetWorx signs deal for SPI’s 4K/UHD lifestyle channel

SPI/FilmBox has expanded its channel distribution agreement with Bulgarian telecommunications operator NetWorx.

The deal gives NetWorx’s subscribers access to SPI’s 4K/UHD lifestyle channel, FunBox UHD, which features hundreds of hours of Ultra HD content including concerts, entertainment, and documentaries on culture, travel, lifestyle, art, music and more.

NetWorx subscribers already enjoy a number of other channels from the expansive SPI/FilmBox portfolio, including movie channels FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Plus and FilmBox Arthouse, as well as a wide range of thematic channels such as; FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, Gametoon, FashionBox and 360 TuneBox HD, in the operator’s premium package.



“We are excited to make one of our most unique channels, FunBox UHD, available to a wider audience in Bulgaria through our partnership with NetWorx,” said Murat Muratoğlu, Head of Distribution at SPI International.

“SPI is one of the biggest aggregators of native Ultra HD content in the world and FunBox UHD is where you get to witness all this wonderful content in action.

“This channel provides viewers with an exhilarating and immersive experience as they get to explore the wonders of our world through stunning imagery and diverse programming,” added Muratoğlu.

Hristo Panteleev, Regional Business Development Manager at SPI International, commented: “Through this deal, we are building on our long-standing collaboration with NetWorx.

“SPI and NetWorx share a passion for providing viewers with a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge content, and the addition of the visually-groundbreaking FunBox UHDto NetWorx’s offering is a testament to the quality both companies promise to deliver to their audience.”



FunBox UHD is the first worldwide native 4K/UHD TV channel and presents 100% premium native UHD programming dedicated to entertainment and lifestyle programming acquired from top producers and distributors around the globe.



