Bullet Train returns to Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart

Bullet Train has reclaimed the top spot in the Official Film Chart, which measures sales through digital retailers and on DVD and Blu-ray, following its release on disc.

Earning its second total week as the UK’s Number 1 film, and reclaiming its throne from Minions: The Rise of Gru (3), Bullet Train sees the highest physical sales of the week thanks to its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4k UHD.

At Number 2, and this week’s highest new entry, is killer clown horror sequel Terrifier 2, which has become somewhat of a horror-movie phenomenon, being dubbed the “goriest film of the year”.

Meanwhile, at Number 4 is Jurassic World: Dominion, up one place, while Austin Butler-lead biopic Elvis holds strong at Number 5.

The Batman rockets back into the Top 10 at Number 6 after climbing 10 places, finishing ahead of novel adaptation Where The Crawdads Sing (7), Top Gun: Maverick (8) and Sing 2 (9).

Recent chart-topper Thor: Love and Thunder rounds off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 2nd November 2022