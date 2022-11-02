Bullet Train returns to Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart

Bullet Train has reclaimed the top spot in the Official Film Chart, which measures sales through digital retailers and on DVD and Blu-ray, following its release on disc.
Earning its second total week as the UK’s Number 1 film, and reclaiming its throne from Minions: The Rise of Gru (3), Bullet Train sees the highest physical sales of the week thanks to its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4k UHD.
At Number 2, and this week’s highest new entry, is killer clown horror sequel Terrifier 2, which has become somewhat of a horror-movie phenomenon, being dubbed the “goriest film of the year”.
Meanwhile, at Number 4 is Jurassic World: Dominion, up one place, while Austin Butler-lead biopic Elvis holds strong at Number 5.
The Batman rockets back into the Top 10 at Number 6 after climbing 10 places, finishing ahead of novel adaptation Where The Crawdads Sing (7), Top Gun: Maverick (8) and Sing 2 (9).
Recent chart-topper Thor: Love and Thunder rounds off this week’s countdown at Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 2nd November 2022
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|BULLET TRAIN
|SONY PICTURES HE
|NEW
|2
|TERRIFIER 2
|SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT
|1
|3
|MINIONS – THE RISE OF GRU
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|4
|JURASSIC WORLD – DOMINION
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|5
|5
|ELVIS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|16
|6
|THE BATMAN
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|4
|7
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
|SONY PICTURES HE
|6
|8
|TOP GUN – MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT
|8
|9
|SING 2
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|7
|10
|THOR – LOVE AND THUNDER
|MARVEL FILMS