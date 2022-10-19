SEENIT

Bullet Train tops this week’s film chart

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt star in Bullet Train.

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train claims the Number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart this week on the strength of digital sales alone. 

Meanwhile Jurassic World Domination jumps one spot to Number, Minions – The Rise of Gru also rises one to Number 3 and Where the Crawdads Sing leaps two places to a new best at Number 4.

This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of DC League of Super-Pets at Number 8. 

Finally, Sing 2 vaults back into the Top 10, ascending three spots to Number 9 while Downton Abbey: A New Era rounds things off coming in at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st August 2022

LWPosTitleLabel
21BULLET TRAINSONY PICTURES HE
32JURASSIC WORLD – DOMINIONUNIVERSAL PICTURES
43MINIONS – THE RISE OF GRUUNIVERSAL PICTURES
64WHERE THE CRAWDADS SINGSONY PICTURES HE
55ELVISWARNER HOME VIDEO
16THOR – LOVE AND THUNDERMARVEL FILMS
77TOP GUN – MAVERICKPARAMOUNT
NEW8DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETSWARNER HOME VIDEO
129SING 2UNIVERSAL PICTURES
1010DOWNTON ABBEY – A NEW ERAUNIVERSAL PICTURES
© Official Charts Company 2022

