Bullet Train tops this week’s film chart

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt star in Bullet Train.

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train claims the Number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart this week on the strength of digital sales alone.

Meanwhile Jurassic World Domination jumps one spot to Number, Minions – The Rise of Gru also rises one to Number 3 and Where the Crawdads Sing leaps two places to a new best at Number 4.

This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of DC League of Super-Pets at Number 8.

Finally, Sing 2 vaults back into the Top 10, ascending three spots to Number 9 while Downton Abbey: A New Era rounds things off coming in at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st August 2022