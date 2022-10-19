Bullet Train tops this week’s film chart

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train claims the Number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart this week on the strength of digital sales alone.
Meanwhile Jurassic World Domination jumps one spot to Number, Minions – The Rise of Gru also rises one to Number 3 and Where the Crawdads Sing leaps two places to a new best at Number 4.
This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of DC League of Super-Pets at Number 8.
Finally, Sing 2 vaults back into the Top 10, ascending three spots to Number 9 while Downton Abbey: A New Era rounds things off coming in at Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st August 2022
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|BULLET TRAIN
|SONY PICTURES HE
|3
|2
|JURASSIC WORLD – DOMINION
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|3
|MINIONS – THE RISE OF GRU
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|6
|4
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
|SONY PICTURES HE
|5
|5
|ELVIS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|1
|6
|THOR – LOVE AND THUNDER
|MARVEL FILMS
|7
|7
|TOP GUN – MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT
|NEW
|8
|DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|12
|9
|SING 2
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|10
|10
|DOWNTON ABBEY – A NEW ERA
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES