Buster Keaton’s The General is getting a 4K Blu-ray release

The 100th anniversary of Buster Keaton’s The General is being marked by Eureka Entertainment with a new “definitive” 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition.

Limited to 2,000 copies, this edition is presented in an O-card slipcase and accompanied by a collector’s booklet and will be released on May 18th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*



*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Co-directed, co-written, co-produced and starring Keaton the film centres on Western & Atlantic Railroad train engineer Johnnie Gray (Keaton) who loves two things: his sweetheart Annabelle Lee (Marion Mack) and his prized locomotive, The General.

When the Civil War breaks out, Johnnie intends to enlist in the Confederate Army, but is rejected – ending his budding relationship with Annabelle.

As the war rages on, though, spies working for the Union steal Johnnie’s beloved engine and inadvertently kidnap Annabelle, leading him to doggedly pursue them both across enemy lines.

Special Features include: