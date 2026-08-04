BBC’s Poirot ‘early years’ series adds new cast members 

The BBC has announced further casting for Hercule, its previously announced series based around the early years of Dame Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot.

Starring Edward Bluemel and written by Benji Walters, the show will draw from three of Dame Agatha’s stories while inserting an ‘origins’ tale which chronicles Poirot’s friendship with Captain Hastings and his early encounters with Scotland Yard’s James Japp.

It’s now been revealed that Henry Ashton, James D’Arcy, Calvin Demba, Phil Dunning, Jack Gleeson, Tamsin Greig, James Nesbitt, Guy Remmers, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Mawaan Rizwan have joined the cast.

The show is being produced by Mammoth Screen (a part of ITV Studios) and Agatha Christie Limited and will air on iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and on the BBC’s subscription BritBox service in North America in 2027.