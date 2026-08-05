Xbox cloud gaming launches on Hisense smart TVs

The Xbox cloud gaming app is now available on Hisense smart TVs powered by the Vidaa operating system.

Gamers with a compatible TV can play a wide range of titles, including previous digital purchases, with just an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and compatible controller.

To mark the app’s arrival, anyone who purchases a qualifying RGB MiniLED, MiniLED, or Laser Cinema product from August 5th to November 3rd can claim an exclusive customisable Xbox Design Lab controller and a one-month Xbox Game Pass Premium trial.

Rob Andrews, Head of Strategy & GTM – TV at Hisense, commented “Innovation is a cornerstone of our approach at Hisense, whether that’s creating new technologies such as RGB MiniLED, or pushing the boundaries of what a smart TV can deliver.

“Customers are increasingly expecting more from their home entertainment set-up and the launch of the Xbox app on the Vidaa platform reflects our commitment to delivering what consumers are asking for.

“By launching the Xbox app and bringing cloud gaming directly to Hisense TVs, we’ve taken a genuine step forward in making home gaming more accessible to households across the UK, meaning a premium gaming experience is now accessible with just a few pushes of a button.”