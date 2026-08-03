Bergerac reboot to return for third series

The BBC has commissioned a third series of the re‑imagined Bergerac for its U commercial streaming app and U&Drama advert-funded channel, both of whcih are part of its wholly-owned and highly profitable stable of advert and subscription-funded channels here in the UK.

Filming is now under way on the new episodes which will once again star Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac, Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford, Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, and Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal.

Series three sees the addition of Jason Flemyng, Tessa Peake, Lee Ingleby, and Georgia Tennant to the cast.

Based on the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart, the new show was created by Toby Whithouse and is produced by Banijay UK’s BlackLight TV in collaboration with Jersey‑based Westward Studios and supported by Visit Jersey

Both series one and two are currently streaming on U, with the show’s debut series also available on BBC iPlayer.

Helen Perry, head of drama commissioning at UKTV said: “Bergerac has become a firm favourite with our audiences, so we’re thrilled to recommission it for a third series.

“The next chapter raises the stakes even further, with a gripping mystery that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.”