Buster Keaton’s Three Ages to make its UK Blu-ray debut 

Three Ages, Buster Keaton’s first foray into making feature films, is coming to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK to mark its 100th Anniversary.

Released by Eureka Entertainment as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, the film is being presented from a restoration completed in 2022 by the Cohen Film Collection and will be available from August 21st.

The first feature that Keaton wrote, directed, and starred in, Three Ages spoofs D.W. Griffith’s historical epic Intolerance. Like that film, Three Ages follows multiple narratives across different historical eras, which Keaton packs to the brim with incredible stunts and hilarious visual gags.

Across three eras – the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and “modern times” – Keaton competes for the love of a woman (Margaret Leahy) whilst having to defend himself from a nasty bully (Wallace Beery).

Special Features: