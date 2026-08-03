New Whistler documentary from Exhibition on Screen is heading to cinemas

A new feature documentary exploring the life of acclaimed artist James McNeill Whistler is heading to cinemas nationwide from 15th September 2026.

Whistler’s most famous painting – officially Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1 but commonly known as Whistler’s Mother, is simultaneously one of the most famous and revered paintings in history and one of the most parodied.

Its accidental (and fictional) destruction famously served as a major plot point in Rowan Atkinson’s first Mr Bean movie.

Directed by David Bickerstaff and produced by Exhibition on Screen’s Phil Grabsky, the documentary was made in close collaboration with Tate Britain which is currently staging the first major retrospective of Whistler in three decades.