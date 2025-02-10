Buzz Bingo to roll-out 10,000 new electronic bingo terminals

Buzz Bingo players across the country can look forward to an upgraded experience after the gaming stalwart revealed plans to bring 10,000 new bingo tablets to its venues.

Said to offer a “faster, more responsive” experience than the current generation of devices, the touchscreen electronic bingo terminals (EBTs) are being supplied under Buzz Bingo’s longstanding partnership with iGaming specialists Playtech and are powered by Playtech’s ECM Systems subsidiary.

Buzz Bingo says the “significant investment” in the new terminals demonstrates its “commitment to putting its customers first”.

Marat Koss, VP of Interactive Gaming at Playtech, said: “This achievement is a significant milestone in our strategy for the growth of our bingo proposition and within the industry.

“By equipping Buzz Bingo with these advanced EBTs, we are not only enhancing the player experience but also extending the highest standard for bingo entertainment.

“Our continued collaboration with Buzz Bingo exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence in the gaming sector. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire team for their hard work and dedication in making this possible.”

Dave Evans, Chief Product Officer at Buzz Bingo added: “We’re delighted to be working with our long-standing partner Playtech’s ECM Systems to bring these brand-new tablets to our bingo venues.

“This investment is all about improving the experience for our players with faster, more responsive hardware using the latest software.

“Seeing the touchpads being prepared at ECM’s workshop in Hull was a fantastic moment and we believe this will continue to enhance our customers’ experience significantly. This brand-new hardware will really power up our omnichannel games. What an exciting start to 2025!”

Paul Hodgson, Managing Director of ECM, added: “The team are extremely proud and thrilled with this project. We’ve made a lot of advancements to our EBTs to ensure player engagement and entertainment is at the heart of it.

“The performance of our EBTs ensure they are capable of running all the bingo and slot games that the Buzz customers enjoy. 10,000 is an impressive number to supply and we’re thrilled to be part of the journey; it’s a testament to our product.

“We’re also working on several software enhancements to the user interface of the EBTs, the omni-channel system linking live clubs and online and have another couple of projects lined up for the next few years that we’re equally as excited about.”