A deeper dive into the online bingo game’s software

Bingo is a very popular game globally, especially among UK players. This game has gone through several variations and renovations that have made it more popular over the past few years.

Online bingo is currently the most popular way by which UK bingo players access this game as it allows them to access bingo from the comfort of their mobiles. However, there can be no UK bingo sites without software providers for this game.

Software providers are the ones responsible for the immersive gaming experience that bingo players enjoy. They make sure that the games are interesting, appealing, and fun for the players.

Additionally, with over 400 online bingo sites, there are just 7 active software developers responsible for these sites. Let us have a look at a few of these developers.

Playtech

Playtech has been in the gambling industry for decades and it has never slacked off for once. It is a licensed provider considered a leading game developer in the gambling industry. Playtech not only specialises in casino games and slots but also in designing bingo games. Several reputable online bingo sites in the UK get their games from this provider.

Also, this software designer was at the forefront of converting bingo games from flash-based to HTML 5-based. The transformation made it possible to play bingo games from mobile devices like tablets, phones, and desktops. Additionally, 90-ball bingo games like Age of the Gods are new versions of the game being released by Playtech.

Gamesys

Established in 2001, Gamesys has long since made a name for itself in this industry, especially in the UK. It is a certified eCOGRA member that specialises mainly in online bingo games. This company has developed several innovative gaming ideas, among which is being the first provider to launch real money games on Facebook. Various kinds of online bingo titles have also found their way into renowned gambling platforms.

Any game designed by Gamesys is sure to be user-friendly and have top-notch graphics. In addition, several awards and trophies bestowed on this company are evidence of its prowess. Gamesys has won awards like:

Best Innovation in Bingo – 2015

Innovation in Slots – 2013

Microgaming

We cannot talk of top bingo software developers without mentioning this highly rated company. Microgaming, widely known for designing the first online casino site in 1994, has had a lot of success in online gambling. It was first well-known for providing slots and casino games before it turned its attention to bingo games in the mid-2000s.

Ever since Microgaming became a regular supplier of bingo games to online sites. Additionally, software from this provider now offers 75-ball, 90-ball, and speed bingo games.

Conclusion

Bingo is a very enjoyable game and with the right software developer, it is even better. Different developers have their software techniques which gives their release a unique feel. That is one reason why gaming softwares differs and truly matters. Either way, give bingo games from different developers a try and see which one you like best.