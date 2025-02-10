Sky reveals trailer for David Frost retrospective

Sky has released a new trailer for David Frost Vs, its upcoming factual series celebrating the late Sir David Frost’s legendary interviews.

The series charts almost half a century of dizzying social, political, and cultural change through the eyes of the one man who had a front-row seat to it all.

Drawing from Sir David’s archive of more than 10,000 era-defining interviews, the documentary promises to take viewers on an immersive journey through the most important moments of the late 20th century.

This archive footage is supplemented by interviews with contributors, including Joanna Lumley and Khalilah Ali, who provide a springboard into deeply relevant subject matters.

David Frost Vs will be broadcast in 2 parts, the first of which will air February 23rd on Sky Documentaries and NOW. Part 2 will air later this year.

Part 1 includes: