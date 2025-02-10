Wembley Stadium gains new EE 5G Standalone network

EE has deployed a 5G standalone at Wembley Stadium, making the home of football the UK’s first sports venue to offer such a feature.

A 5G standalone mobile network differs from traditional 5G networks by being built on new, end-to-end 5G architecture which removes any reliance on older 4G equipment.

The new technology offers increased capacity and performance, allowing fans to enjoy more reliable mobile internet, faster loading speeds, and improved video calls, even during major events.

Football fans attending England Women’s UEFA Nations League match against Spain later this month will be the first to experience Wembley’s enhanced connectivity.

The technology also has the potential to be used to support Wembley Stadium’s wider event operations, including retail point-of-sale and television broadcasting – as well as future fan experiences.

“The Lionesses have made history with their ground-breaking performances on the pitch, and now we’ve made history off it with the launch of the first 5G standalone network at Wembley Stadium,” said Marc Allera, CEO at EE.

“Whether it’s the Emirates FA Cup Final or one of the hotly anticipated gigs this summer, our cutting-edge mobile connectivity will ensure fans can capture, share and experience history in new ways under the iconic Wembley arch in 2025,” he added.