Cabaret to get 50th Anniversary cinema re-release

Film distributors Park Circus are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Liza Minnelli and Michael York’s Cabaret with a new UK and Ireland cinema release.

On its original release the film won 8 Oscars, including Best Actress for Liza Minnelli, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Joel Grey, Best Director for Bob Fosse and Best Cinematography for Geoffrey Unsworth.



Synopsis:

Cabaret brings 1931 Berlin to life inside and outside the Kit Kat Klub. There, starry eyed American Sally Bowles (Liza Minelli) and an impish emcee (Joel Grey) sound the call for decadent fun, while in the street the Nazi party is beginning to grow into a brutal political force.

Into this heady world arrives British language teacher Brian Roberts (Michael York) who falls for Sally’s charm and soon, the two of them find themselves embroiled the turmoil and decadence of the era.

