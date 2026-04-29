Masters of the Universe gets new international release poster

A new poster has been issued for the international release of Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight’s live-action revival of the classic toy and cartoon franchise.

Starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes as Teela and Jared Leto as Skeletor the film was produced by Amazon’s MGM Studios.

It’s being released outside the US by Sony Pictures on June 3rd and in the US by Amazon MGM Studios on June 5th.

Synopsis:

After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor.

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and embrace his true destiny as He-Man – the most powerful man in the universe.

The cast also includes Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, Morena Baccarin as Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.