Transformers One gets new cast featurette

Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry discuss their roles in the Transformers One, the upcoming CG-animated story which reveals the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Better known as sworn enemies, the pair were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The film’s voice cast also includes Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Hailing from Paramount Animation and Hasbro, in Association with New Republic Pictures, the film arrives in UK cinemas on October 11th.