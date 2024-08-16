TNT Sports confirms rugby, Premier League and Serie A coverage plans for coming season

TNT Sports is promising fans “an incredible line-up” of premium live sporting fixtures across the 2024-25 season, including 52 Premier League matches, 76 live Serie A games and every Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixture.

The channel is available from EE TV, Sky, Virgin Media, as part of a discovery+ premium subscription, plus as an add-on to mobile plans from EE, including as an inclusive perk on selected tariffs.

Football on TNT Sports

Its Premier League starts this weekend with Ipswich Town v Liverpool and will include 52 exclusively live fixtures, including two full midweek match weeks.

In addition, it’ll bring football fans UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League coverage.

It’s also announced the renewal of its broadcast rights for Serie A and will show 76 live games across the season, starting with Genoa v Inter this weekend.

Every Wednesday during the season, TNT Sports will broadcast a highlights programme showing every goal scored from the previous Serie A weekend.

Football fans can also look forward to selected UEFA Women’s Champions League matches and one game a week from three of Europe’s domestic women’s top-flight leagues from, Division 1 (France), Liga F (Spain) and the Frauen Bundesliga (Germany).

Rugby

This season the Autumn Nations Series internationals will be exclusively live on TNT Sports and discovery+ for the first time, with all 21 fixtures available throughout November.

In addition, the channel will show every Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixture, alongside a host of Premiership Women’s Rugby matches and each round of the HSBC World Rugby SVNS series.

Combat Sports

Fans of combat sports will also be treated to a host of fight cards from UFC and boxing including TNT Sports Box Office bouts, including Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium in September.

Motorsports, US Sports and Cricket

Motorsport enthusiasts will also be able to catch all the live action from the MotoGP and Formula E World Championships exclusively live on TNT Sports.

Meanwhile fans of American sports will be able to enjoy over 250 live NBA games during the 2024-25 season, on top of Major League Baseball coverage.

And cricket fans can look forward to action from Australia and India, including England’s One Day International tour of India during January and February 2025.

Scott Young, Group SVP, Content, Production & Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are immensely proud to deliver such a fantastic range of sports to subscribers, the true fans of sport, in the upcoming season.

“TNT Sports will continue to take sports fans on the emotional journey of live sport, with epic moments from football, rugby, MotoGP, boxing, basketball and more.

“Our talented team of broadcasters and story tellers will have you on the very edge of your seat as another nail biting season of sport unfolds, because only sport can do this.”