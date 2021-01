Independent Canadian horror Butchers is heading to all major UK digital stores from 22nd February and to DVD on March 8th.

After their car breaks down, four youths find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere. Little do they know they are being watched.

They soon fall captive to a family of sadistic butchers who keep their ‘fresh meat’ tied up in a wooden outhouse.

The four friends have little time to escape before it’s their turn to meet the chopping block.