Canal Boat Diaries moves from BBC Four to Yesterday and UKTV Play

Yesterday, the BBC’s advert funded factual channel, has commissioned a new series of Canal Boat Diaries which will air on the channel and the UKTV Play streaming service next year.

The series, which previously aired on BBC Four, will continue to be presented by narrowboat enthusiast Robbie Cumming and will be executive produced by Stuart Woodman, who produced the previous four series.

In the new hour-long episodes, Cumming explores the urban waterways of the West Midlands through Royal Leamington Spa and Warwick before tackling Birmingham’s maze of canals.

Yesterday is operated by UKTV, a BBC commercial subsidiary which broadcasts a portfolio of advert-funded and subscription channels in the UK.

Cumming said: “I can’t wait to get going. My aim is to see as much of Birmingham’s Canal Navigations as possible before I head south down the Grand Union Canal. Who knows how far I’ll get?”

Yesterday’s channel director, Gerald Casey, added: “Yesterday audiences will love jumping on board the Naughty Lass with Robbie and seeing the industrial canals of the Midlands while learning a bit about the joys (and frustrations) of life on the water.”

David Sumnall, Executive Producer at series producers Middlechild, said: “We can’t wait to show Yesterday viewers Robbie’s next amazing journey.

“Following the ebb and flow of his life on the water as he navigates Britain’s beautiful canals and rivers has become essential viewing. Who’d have thought you could get so much drama and excitement at 4 mph!”